Brenden Aaronson and Robin Koch have already departed Leeds United on loan after their relegation from the Premier League.

A report from The Athletic has shared how much the pair are still costing Leeds this season despite not contributing to their fight to return to the top flight.

It’s not been the most straightforward start to the summer at Elland Road.

After relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season, Sam Allardyce decided not to take on the manager’s job full-time.

Instead, the club went through a thorough process to decide who should try and guide them back to the Premier League.

In the end, they appointed Daniel Farke, who has previous experience earning promotion with Norwich City.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

His introduction was delayed by the ongoing takeover process at the club that’s still not been ratified by the EFL.

While this means no new players have joined the club, plenty have already started to depart.

Brenden Aaronson and Robin Koch have both left Leeds to play in the Bundesliga for a season.

Although it may be frustrating that neither will be at Elland Road to help with the promotion campaign, financially the deals may make a lot of sense.

Aaronson and Koch depart Leeds on loan

The report from The Athletic states that both players are having their wages covered in full by their new clubs.

They also suggest the situation is the same for Diego Llorente and will be replicated when Marc Roca joins Real Betis.

There’s also been a ‘six-figure’ loan fee for Koch’s move to Frankfurt after he was linked with a move to Newcastle.

While these deals may look good on paper, work has to begin quickly to replace these players.

Aaronson and Koch managed 72 league appearances between them for Leeds last season.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Although Leeds have plenty of exciting young players waiting to take their place, experience is key in the Championship.

The season is approaching fast and Daniel Farke will want a full squad to choose from when their opening game against Cardiff City rolls around.