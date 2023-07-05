‘Incredible’ defender linked to Newcastle will now move elsewhere after agreeing terms – journalist

The latest news suggests that reported Newcastle United transfer target Robin Koch has agreed to move to the Bundesliga.

It was reported by 90min that Newcastle were ready to raid relegated clubs like Leeds United for players. One of their targets was Robin Koch.

Now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Koch has now agreed to move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The Sky Sports reporter claims the player will move on a one-year loan and has rejected moves from other clubs.

This definitely means that Newcastle are out of the running for the player. It will be interesting to see which defender they may try to sign.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle target Robin Koch has agreed Bundesliga move

The “incredible” defender put in some very good performances in the Premier League last season. Despite this he was not able to keep Leeds in the division.

The centre-back is a German international and with him only 26 years-old, he has many years to continue to grow into an even better player.

Newcastle will be competing in the Premier League and also the Champions League. Due to this, they needed to improve their squad as well as their starting squad. With so many competitions Eddie Howe will have to rotate his players more.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

It was a huge surprise that Newcastle qualified for the Champions League. Despite this, they will want to stay battling the best in the Premier League. This is a key summer transfer window for them.

Players like Koch would have most definitely strengthen the Magpies and help them maintain good performances in their defence despite rotation. Despite him not moving there, the club will have other targets.

It is a very exciting time to be a Newcastle fan and fans of the club will be hoping that the Magpies make a lot more top signings this summer.