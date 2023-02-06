How Jesse Marsch reacted after hearing Leeds fans chanting for him to be sacked











The Yorkshire Evening Post has now shared how Jesse Marsch reacted at full-time after hearing Leeds United fans chanting for him to be sacked.

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest yesterday after Brennan Johnson’s stunner proved to be the difference between the sides.

It was yet another game where Marsch’s men arguably deserved more from it after creating some brilliant opportunities in the first-half.

Luis Sinisterra was presented with two clear-cut opportunities, but he blazed one over the crossbar and was denied by Keylor Navas beforehand.

The 23-year-old’s finishing was described as ‘poor’ by BBC pundit Clinton Morrison and his luck in-front of goal at the City Ground yesterday sums up just how it’s going for Leeds at the moment.

The Whites sit just outside the relegation zone by goal difference, while they’ve managed just two wins in their last 17 league games.

And after a dismal run of form in the Premier League, it’s clear that some Leeds supporters would like to see a change in the dugout.

How Marsch reacted to Leeds fans calling for him to be sacked

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Marsch’s body language completely shifted after the full-time whistle yesterday as chants for him to be sacked could be heard from the away end.

The outlet notes that Marsch’s belief ‘visibly ebbed’ after his side fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Midlands.

Leeds were undoubtedly the better side during the first-half but a tactical tweak from Steve Cooper completely nullified their threat.

Marsch made plenty of changes before full-time as he introduced the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, but the changes had little impact on the game.

The American boss will undoubtedly feel frustrated after his side have often put in good performances, but they have failed to pick up valuable points.

This will be the name of the game from here on out for the Whites, with their position in the league table looking more than precarious at the moment.

Everton and Wolves picking up three points over the weekend certainly won’t help the growing discontent surrounding Marsch. With two big clashes against Manchester United just around the corner, Marsch needs to start picking up results.

