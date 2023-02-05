BBC pundit slams Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra for ‘poor’ display vs Forest











Clinton Morrison slammed Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra on BBC Radio 5 Live today and labelled his finishing ‘poor’.

Leeds were by far the better side during the first-half against Nottingham Forest this afternoon, but found themselves 1-0 down behind at half-time. Jesse Marsch’s men created the better chances during the opening 45 minutes, with two of them falling to Sinisterra.

The first was a decent opportunity for the youngster but his low-driven effort was well-saved by Keylor Navas, with the Champions League winner getting off to a brilliant start to his Forest career.

The 23-year-old’s second was by far Leeds’ best opening of the game, but he skied his effort over the crossbar after some good work from Wilfried Gnonto down the left-hand side.

And Morrison criticised Sinisterra over his finishing after couldn’t guide Gnonto’s delivery on target.

Morrison slams Sinsterra

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison said Marsch will be disappointed with the winger’s shooting during the opening period.

“Sinisterra has to score. He has had two golden opportunities and it’s not good enough,” the former Crystal Palace striker said.

“When you are in the position that Leeds are in, you have to take those chances. It should be 1-1, it’s poor from Sinisterra. Jesse Marsch will be disappointed.”

The £21 million winger will be frustrated after he should have bagged at least one goal in the first-half, while he was unlucky to be denied by a brilliant piece of goalkeeping by Navas beforehand.

He was eventually replaced by Crysencio Summerville in the 57th minute and despite some bright moments, Sinisterra’s finishing ultimately let him down on the day.

It’s been the story of Leeds’ season so far as they have often played well, but they just haven’t been able to pick up valuable points.

Marsch’s men started the second-half in a similar fashion as they dominated the ball, but they struggled to create the clear-cut openings they produced in the first-half.

Steve Cooper’s men managed to hold on to pick up another valuable three points, while the 1-0 loss for Leeds leaves them six points behind Forest and sitting just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

