How Hugo Lloris and Ange Postecoglou’s relationship at Tottenham actually is now

Hugo Lloris and Ange Postecoglou have maintained a good relationship despite plans falling through for Lloris to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Athletic who confirm that the feeling between the two is still very amicable and friendly.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And that has been the case right through the summer since the two decided that 36-year-old Lloris would leave the club.

Postecoglou has previously said: “[Hugo Lloris is] not only an outstanding goalkeeper but an outstanding human.”

This news comes in the wake of it being confirmed that Spurs don’t plan to register Lloris in their Premier League squad.

Therefore it is concluded that Lloris may never play in a Tottenham shirt again.

A slightly unfortunate end to a long history with the club.

However, that’s the reality of Lloris failing to accept the proposals presented to him.

Postecoglou is the embodiment of a new era at Tottenham, and moving on from key figures such as Lloris and Harry Kane was always going to be crucial to get right.

Postecoglou and Lloris still have a strong relationship at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has been known in his previous jobs for working excellently with young players.

Therefore it is no surprise that Lloris and Kane were replaced with players almost 10 years younger in both cases.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

26-year-old Guglielmo Vicario and 22-year-old Brennan Johnson are players that Ange can mould and develop with his new side.

And although Lloris is a sign of the past on the pitch, he’s still being useful off it.

Vicario has commented on how helpful Lloris has been since he’s arrived at the club.

And that again is testament to the relationship Postecoglou and Lloris still hold at Tottenham.

It’s a difficult and delicate situation, but Spurs fans will probably be unsurprised that Postecoglou is getting it right.

Their new manager is already doing a stellar job at the club and has oozed class and professionalism along the way.