‘Hopefully’: Eddie Howe backs ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle player to be back soon after injury

Eddie Howe was speaking about Newcastle midfielder Joelinton after their Champions League match and he provided an update on his injury.

Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the San Siro and this was no doubt a very good result for the Premier League club.

It will be really interesting to see whether Newcastle can get out of their Champions League group, which is no doubt seen as one of the toughest in the tournament.

Joelinton would have been gutted to miss the match and Eddie Howe was to, but the positive is that he has provided a positive injury update on the Brazilian.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

With lots of tough fixtures coming thick and fast for Newcastle, they no doubt definitely need their top players available.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Howe spoke about Joelinton. He said: “Yeah, Joe is a big player for us and has been for a number of months. Big, big personality. Big physical presence for us.

“We missed his ball winning skills in the middle of the pitch. But hopefully he’ll be back soon. I don’t think this is a serious injury. But it’s enough obviously to keep him out currently.”

It is good to hear that it is not a serious injury and that Howe believes that the 27 year-old will be back soon.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Hopefully the player is back sooner rather than later as he is no doubt a big player who deserves to be playing in the Champions League with Newcastle. The ‘unbelievable‘ player, who signed for around £40million was a pivotal player in helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season.

If they can pick up tough points like that away from home then they will no doubt have a good season and be able to turn things around.