Alasdair Gold has shared what so many journalists covering Celtic have said about Cameron Carter-Vickers after Tottenham Hotspur appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

Gold was speaking on the Gold and Guest talk Tottenham podcast following the appointment of Postecoglou. Of course, the Australian has left Celtic for the Spurs job.

Postecoglou won supporters over so quickly at Parkhead, partially because of such clever recruitment. So many of his signings proved to be absolutely inspired. And with that, it will be fascinating to see whether Tottenham target any Celtic players during the summer transfer window.

Celtic journalists baffled Tottenham sold Carter-Vickers

Reports from 90min earlier this week claimed that Celtic fear Tottenham making bids for Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Jota.

All three have been absolutely superb for the Bhoys under Postecoglou. But perhaps it is another name who may come onto Tottenham’s radar over the coming months.

Gold suggested that he had spoken to a number of journalists who cover Celtic about which players Postecoglou may want to sign from his now former club. And he shared how many have been left baffled by one departure Tottenham sanctioned.

“The general consensus was there were three players. And actually, Jota didn’t come up too much which I was quite surprised about,” he told Gold and Guest talk Tottenham.

“Kyogo was one. Although the point was made that he’s almost 29. It’s kind of a now or never for him. If he is going to go to the Premier League, it probably is now.

“Hatate was one that everyone said because he’s younger. And they said obviously he hasn’t had the sensational, headline-grabbing season that Kyogo has had. But he is one that, like I say, was a couple of years ago playing university football and has just been incredible.

“And do you know what the other one is? I know the reaction to this: Cameron Carter-Vickers. Honestly, so many journalists up there have said ‘why did you let him go?’

“From what everyone says up there, he has developed so much.”

Spurs absolutely need a defender this summer

Tottenham definitely need to sign a new centre-back in the transfer window. Spurs had a miserable campaign this past year. And the likes of Cristian Romero and Eric Dier were nowhere near their best.

Their backup options have also been incredibly underwhelming. So it appears to be a must to strengthen at the back.

Gold noted that it would probably divide supporters if Tottenham made a move to bring Carter-Vickers back. But he is someone who understands what Postecoglou wants from his players. And he would be returning to familiar surroundings.

Tottenham cannot afford to bring in too many players from Celtic. But perhaps it would be sensible to sign one or two.

And Carter-Vickers is clearly someone people around Parkhead expect to see interest in this summer.