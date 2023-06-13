There is nothing concrete between Federico Chiesa and Arsenal at the moment.

That’s what Fabrizio Romano has reported on the Here We Go Podcast.

The Italian journalist was, inevitably, asked about Chiesa and Arsenal after some reports linked the Italian with a move to the Emirates.

Chiesa is, of course, and incredibly exciting player who could be brilliant for Arsenal, but, sadly, it sounds as though this is a rumour forged from speculation rather than fact.

Photo by Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images

Chiesa to Arsenal not concrete

Romano shared what he knows about the Juventus winger.

“Let’s answer some of these questions. Anything on Federico Chiesa and Arsenal?” Romano was asked.

“Honestly, I have seen these rumours and I have to say the reality. I am currently not aware of any concrete negotiations or talks. We have seen Chiesa linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle, but at the moment this is nothing concrete, it’s not a concrete story. We have to understand who is going to be the Director of Football at Juventus,” Romano said.

“It is going to be very complicated to sign Federico Chiesa and I also think Arsenal are going for a different kind of player.”

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Shame

It’s a real shame that there isn’t much to this rumour because Chiesa could’ve been perfect for Arsenal.

Indeed, the winger is perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system and he would’ve been a brilliant rotational option with Bukayo Saka down the right wing.

Of course, things can change quickly in football and Arsenal may well take a look at Chiesa at some point, but with the pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice ongoing, it’s hard to imagine that Arsenal will have space in their budget to add Chiesa to their shopping list.

We can only hope to see a player like Chiesa come to England one day.