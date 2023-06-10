Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Juventus to enquire about the availability of Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Gunners are on the market to strengthen multiple areas of their pitch. Central midfield is the priority, but they need a new versatile forward too, preferably someone who can play on the right.

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks, and La Repubblica now claim that Mikel Arteta’s side are interested in Juve star Chiesa.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal enquire about signing Federico Chiesa

Arsenal came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season. They pushed Manchester City to the very end, but lack of squad depth resulted in them finishing five points behind the champions.

Mikel Arteta’s priority now is to reinforce the squad and make them ready to last a whole season – both in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are the priorities, but a new wide player to compete with Saka and Martinelli will go a long way in helping them accomplish their objectives.

Chiesa could be that player, and the report claims that Arsenal have made first contact with Juventus to understand the potential cost of this deal.

The Old Lady apparently value him at £51.3 million (€60m).

The Italian, branded as a ‘superstar‘, will enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The new Luis Suarez

Chiesa has always been viewed as one of the finest attacking talents in Italy.

The 25-year-old is absolutely rapid, is a good dribbler and can score goals too. He is a truly phenomenal player, and Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole are huge fans of him.

After the Manchester United legend raved about him and called him ‘fantastic’, Cole claimed Chiesa reminded him of a young Luis Suarez.

He said in 2021, as quoted by The Metro: “The biggest attribute he’s got is he plays with humility. He’s hustling and bustling like a young Luis Suarez character, he can make something out of nothing.

“Every club in Europe will want a slice of him when he becomes available.”

Photo by Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images