Keith Treacy has claimed that James Maddison’s head has been turned as Leicester look set for Premier League relegation.

The Foxes are in a dire situation right now, and Treacy has pointed the finger directly at Maddison when speaking on Off The Ball.

Indeed, the pundit says that the midfielder hasn’t been good enough, and he believes that his performances have waned due to the fact he’s focusing on his next move.

Maddison has been linked with both Newcastle and Tottenham, and apparently, the prevailing view among those working on a deal for Maddison is that he’d prefer to join Spurs.

Maddison’s head has been turned

Treacy gave his verdict on the £60m England international.

“I know he’s scored a decent number of goals, but his performances haven’t been good enough and that’s why they are where they are. I feel his head has been turned. I don’t know what the Leicester fans think, but I feel like he’s halfway into another club already,” Treacy said.

Fatigued

Treacy is absolutely right, Maddison hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, and it’s hard to really blame him.

Yes, you always want to see every player giving their best for their team on a weekly basis, but when you know that you’re leaving in the summer and that you’re not going to achieve anything this season, it’s not easy to stay focused in that way.

In an ideal world, it would be easy for every player to turn up and give it their all in every single game, but the mentality of an elite sportsperson isn’t quite that simple.

Maddison’s head has probably been turned, and he’ll be on his way out of the King Power this summer.

