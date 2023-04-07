‘Highly rated’: Chelsea have been absolutely blown away by 52-year-old manager Spurs also want - journalist











Speaking on The Blues Brothers YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Luis Enrique after he travelled to London for talks with Chelsea.

The Spaniard has had conversations with Chelsea about the full-time managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge, and according to Jacobs, the ex-Barcelona boss has really impressed Chelsea during these talks.

Indeed, the Blues have apparently been really impressed by how much Enrique knows about the club and the culture at Stamford Bridge, stating that the conversations between the two parties were very in depth and technical.

This, of course, comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Enrique has impressed Chelsea

The journalist shared what he’s heard about these conversations between Enrique and Chelsea.

“Luis Enrique, from Chelsea’s old regime, has been interviewed and approached and considered before, so now he can be termed in the same category because he’s gone to London and you don’t do that unless you’re highly rated. My understanding is that Chelsea were impressed by how much he knew about them in terms of the club and the culture, it was very in depth and technical the conversations that happened, those are the two most likely candidates (Nagelsmann and Enrique),” Jacobs said.

In the running

Enrique is clearly a manager that is being considered by Chelsea, and it sounds as though he’s very much in the running to become the Blues’ next manager.

Of course, no decision will be made until the summer as Frank Lampard has taken interim control of the team, but the initial noises seem to suggest that Enrique is very much appreciated by the Blues.

Tottenham’s Fabio Paratici would also seemingly love to bring Enrique to Spurs, but his current situation is unstable to say the least as he’s currently on a leave of absence from Tottenham.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

