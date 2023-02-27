Heung-Min Son missing first-team training as injury worry explained











Tottenham won out against Chelsea this weekend and now have a chance to go into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this week as well.

Spurs travel to Sheffield United looking to seal their place in the last eight. They’ll be well aware it won’t be an easy tie, however, with the Blades second on the Championship at the moment.

Team selection is going to be a big one for Cristian Stellini and his staff. Antonio Conte could still be missing from the dugout, and certain players will need their minutes managing.

One player whose workload is being managed lately is Heung-Min Son. The South Korean star has been benched in the last two games. Stellini has revealed he’s been carrying a small injury problem, although little else is known.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

And according to Football.London, the injury has been forcing Son to train on his own recently. It’s reported how whatever the problem is has been needing Son to have individual sessions. That’s meant working away from the main group at Hotspur Way.

Son will be hoping to get the nod this week at Bramall Lane. His PL form has dipped this season. But an FA Cup clash against lower opposition gives him a prime chance to get on the scoresheet.

Spurs paid just £22m for Son back in 2015 in what has been one of their best transfer deals in recent years.

TBR’s View: Son can rip Sheffield United apart

Heung-Min Son will definitely fancy it on Wednesday. Despite being solid in the main this season, Sheffield United had conceded six in their previous two games prior to the weekend.

Son will fancy himself in getting at the Blades backline. His pace will cause problems and his finishing remains top class, despite the lack of goals.

Training alone isn’t ideal. But if it’s a case of doing it to get through to the end of the season and be fit enough to still play, Son will just have to suck it up.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images