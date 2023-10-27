‘He’s very intuitive’: Postecoglou says £40m Tottenham man is the ultimate team player right now

James Maddison has been one of the signings of the season so far not just for Tottenham, but in the entire league.

Maddison has been in fine form since making the move from Leicester. He now looks like a bargain at £40m and is going from strength to strength.

Ange Postecoglou has made Maddison one of the key figures at the club, including him in his leadership group.

And while the Spurs boss acknowledges Maddison’s quality, he says it’s his willingness to do things for the team that stands him out.

Postecoglou says James Maddison is the ultimate team player

Speaking to Football.London in his press conference ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace, Postecoglou was full of praise for Maddison.

“He’s very intuitive around the game and at understanding the game. For all the players we try to provide a framework of education where we give them information to improve them as individuals but some of them take them in a more broader concept of the team aspect, and Madders is one of those,” Ange said.

“He takes the information but just from an individual aspect but how it can help the team. The goal he scored the other night came not from his individual ability but just from him working hard.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“He pressed two or three times. That’s a conscious thing he has to do. That’s not just about him being a good footballer, that’s him as an individual saying I need to do this because I think the team will benefit. And ultimately he benefitted from it because he scored the goal. But if he didn’t someone else would have, like we did for Sonny’s goal.

“So I think he’s one of these players that looks at it from a broader perspective, not just how it can help him as an individually but how it can help the team evolve into the team we want to be.”

Maddison like a brand new player

We all knew James Maddison was a fine player from his time with Leicester but he is going to even higher levels at Spurs.

Credit must go to Postecoglou for that but also, the player himself is clearly knuckling down and taking information onboard to better both himself and the team.

‘Madders’ is clearly someone who the entire Spurs squad have taken a liking to instantly. That is reflected in his performances and how his teammates react to his displays.

Tottenham have dropped on in beating clubs to the signing of the England midfielder. And if he can remain clear of injury along with a few others, then Spurs are in for a big season.