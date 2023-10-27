Ange says ‘magnificent’ Tottenham player is back for Crystal Palace clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has provided a positive fitness update on Ben Davies ahead of the Crystal Palace match.

The Spurs boss, speaking to the media ahead of Friday night’s Premier League trip, says the Wales international is available after his absence last time out.

Davies wasn’t on the bench for Tottenham’s win over Fulham on Monday night as he picked up a knock in training.

When football.london asked Postecoglou about the 30-year-old’s fitness, the Spurs boss said he was fine and available.

“Yeah, he is fine,” said Postecoglou. “He got a knock the day before training.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“It is fair to say our training at times teeters on the edge and unfortunately he copped a nasty one in training.

“Just a knock but it was the day before the game so it kept him out. He has training and is fine and ready to go.”

Davies available once again for Tottenham

This is good to hear. It seems like the knock wasn’t too much of an issue.

With such a quick turnaround between the Fulham match and the Palace clash, it’s not surprising to see Postecoglou be cautious in terms of his player management, particularly with those who were away during the international break.

Davies started both of Wales’ games during the international break, so it was for the best that, in wake of the knock, he got a break.

Admittedly, as ‘magnificent‘ a player as he is, Davies hasn’t had much game time this term. He has made just four Premier League appearances, and all of those were off the bench.

However, he did captain Tottenham in the Carabao Cup meeting with Fulham, so clearly Postecoglou rates him highly in the squad and dressing room.