Kieran Tierney has now been linked with a stunning summer move with the Arsenal star apparently open to returning to Celtic in the transfer window.

It was reported by The Scottish Sun that Celtic signing Tierney on loan could be a possibility. They would need to agree a hefty loan fee and cover a lot of his wages.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But it would be a huge statement of intent for the Hoops to sign the Arsenal man. Certainly, one player who would be delighted to see the £25 million star return is Callum McGregor.

McGregor would surely welcome Tierney back to Celtic

McGregor is actually the teammate Tierney has lined up alongside most in his career to date, with the pair making 165 appearances together.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

And he was full of praise for the left-back after Tierney captained his country back in 2017.

“He’s unbelievable. To be captain of your country as young as he is shows his mentality,” he told The Scottish Sun.

“He put in another great performance and he seems to be getting better and better.

“He played centre-back but wherever you play him he’s going to give you a good performance.”

Arsenal fans have never criticised Tierney’s quality or work-rate during his time at the Emirates. It is easy to forget that he was seemingly a contender to take the captaincy when Martin Odegaard got the armband.

Unfortunately, he has never quite been able to realise his full potential in North London. That has partially been down to injury. But it has also been the case that he just does not suit Mikel Arteta’s system as well as Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It will be intriguing to see where he sees his future lying. He is more than good enough to play for almost anyone in the Premier League. And there is surely going to be interest.

But returning to Celtic, working under Rodgers, and playing alongside McGregor again may well appeal to him at this stage of his career.

So it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the defender in the weeks to come.