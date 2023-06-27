Brendan Rodgers may be about to go some way to winning the Celtic supporters around again, with the Hoops boss potentially able to sign Kieran Tierney on loan from Arsenal this summer.

That is according to a report from The Scottish Sun, which suggests that the left-back would be open to returning to Parkhead this summer if offered the chance.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

It would be little surprise to see Kieran Tierney leave Arsenal this summer. Unfortunately, last season proved to be a frustrating one for the Scotland international as he fell behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

Tierney returning to Celtic on loan now possible

Tierney is arguably one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. But it would appear that he could leave the division altogether in the transfer window.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

That is because The Scottish Sun is now reporting that Tierney is open to rejoining Celtic following Brendan Rodgers’ appointment.

It is noted that the Hoops will not be able to afford to re-sign Tierney permanently. Rodgers’ budget for the summer is £30 million. And Tierney – who cost £25 million – earns £120,000-a-week at the Emirates.

However, The Scottish Sun reports that a loan move to Parkhead could be possible. Arsenal would need to secure a significant fee, and the two clubs would need to reach a compromise over the wage demands.

It would be a massive coup for Celtic if they could sign Tierney. He was outstanding during his time with the Hoops. And he threatened to kick on following his move to Arsenal.

When he has been fit, he has been ‘magnificent‘. So if Tierney is really open to making the move this summer, it is surely an absolute no-brainer for Celtic to do all they can to make it happen.