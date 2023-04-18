Josh Dasilva now says he absolutely loves watching ‘world-class’ Arsenal star Bukayo Saka











Josh Dasilva has admitted that he loves watching Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and believes the 21-year-old is world-class.

Dasilva was speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast about the England international.

Bukayo Saka followed in Dasilva’s footsteps by graduating from Arsenal’s academy.

However, where the midfielder only made a few first-team appearances before leaving, Saka has become a key player for the Gunners.

The 21-year-old has already surpassed 150 senior appearances for Arsenal, and already has a quarter of a century of England caps.

Despite being three years his junior, Dasilva has admitted he’s in awe of the winger.

They play in different positions, but there are aspects of Saka’s game than Dasilva admits he’s watched closely when going to see Arsenal.

The pair never turned out together for the Gunners, but know each other from their time in the academy.

Dasilva admits he loves watching Arsenal star Saka play

Asked where Saka ranks in terms of the best players in the Premier League, Dasilva said: “He’s definitely top five this season. Watching him live as well, it’s sick.

“Just training with him, and playing with him, he’s top. What he does isn’t like ‘wow’ but he just does everything so good.

“He’s so efficient. When I’m watching football, I’m looking at him as a winger and thinking about the timing of his runs.

“When Ben White touches the ball out of his feet, he knows when to drop and then go, that’s the stuff I’m looking at.

“I know he can score goals, I know how good he is, but the little stuff.”

Dasilva was then asked if he thinks Saka is world-class, to which he replied: “Yeah [he’s world-class], because the way I’m looking at it and obviously [Mikel] Arteta has a big role to play.”

Saka’s latest outings for Arsenal haven’t been his best, but as Dasilva says, he’s more than just a goal scorer.

Arsenal face Southampton on Friday before a huge test against Manchester City next week.

They won’t want to take the Saints for granted, but their tie against Pep Guardiola’s side could decide the destination of the Premier League title.

Saka will need to rediscover his best form before that tie to give the Gunners the best chance of securing a result.

