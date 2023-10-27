‘He’s stuck’: Pundit says £25m player is trapped at Arsenal now

Aaron Ramsdale isn’t having the best of times of it at Arsenal right now.

The England international is stuck on the bench at the Emirates at the moment, and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

Indeed, while David Raya continues to put in shaky performances for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta continues to persevere with the Spaniard, leaving Ramsdale probably wondering what his future will be.

Speaking on the TalkSPORT Premier League All Access Podcast, Scott Minto has been discussing Ramsdale’s situation and he says that the goalkeeper should leave in January, but he reckons Arsenal won’t let him go, claiming that the player is trapped at the Emirates.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ramsdale is stuck

Minto spoke about the £25m man’s situation.

“He should move right?” Minto was asked.

“Absolutely, but he’s not going to this year, they won’t let him. He’s stuck really. There’s no way. He signed a contract at the end of last season. There’s no way Arsenal will let him go in January, zero chance,” Minto said.

No man’s land

This is one of the worst situations you can find yourself in as a footballer.

Ramsdale is in that no man’s land where he’s too valuable to let go, but not valued enough to start.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Arsenal, understandably, want him around for if he’s needed, but the player himself has to be getting frustrated about his situation.

Unfortunately, Ramsdale probably isn’t going to be able to leave in January, and, ultimately, that may cost him a place in England’s Euros squad come next summer.

This is a very unique situation in the Premier League, and it really does seem as though Mikel Arteta is causing himself more problems than he needs to with his goalkeepers.

In our view, Ramsdale should be allowed to leave Arsenal if he’s never going to be their number one again.