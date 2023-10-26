‘Two mistakes a game’: Pundit says £27m Arsenal player keeps messing up

David Raya is perhaps the most controversial player at Arsenal right now.

The Spaniard has displace Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners’ number one in a call that has split the fanbase and the wider footballing world as a whole.

Indeed, many have questioned the decision to put Raya in as the Gunners’ number one, and the £27m man hasn’t done much to take the spotlight off him.

Raya has been making a few errors as of late, and there’s a growing swell of support for Ramsdale to return to the XI.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has been discussing Raya’s form for the north London club, and he stated that Raya is making two mistakes per game on average, claiming that Arteta must be thinking about switching goalkeepers again at this point.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Raya making mistakes

Clarke spoke about the goalkeeper and his recent form.

“At the moment, it’s two mistakes a game. Was Ramsdale making two mistakes a game? Probably not truth be told, so he’s under pressure for his place. It must be in Arteta’s thoughts for how long does he leave it,” Clarke said.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t care who’s in goal, I just want them both to be brilliant.”

Raya on borrowed time

Clarke is right, Raya is making a few mistakes at the moment, and if this continues, it may not be long before the manager starts to think about making a change here.

Luckily, Raya’s poor run of form hasn’t cost Arsenal too much, but when you have a dodgy goalkeeper between the sticks, it’s only ever a matter of time before you start dropping points.

It’s always better to be pro-active than reactive in football, and dropping Raya may be the right call to make at this moment in time.