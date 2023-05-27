‘He’s similar to Declan’: Pundit says he’d rather Arsenal sign ‘quick’ player than Declan Rice











Jay Bothroyd has claimed he would rather see Arsenal sign Moises Caicedo this summer rather than Declan Rice.

The Times have reported that Rice is the Gunners’ top transfer target heading into the summer window, but Bothroyd would rather see Caicedo at the top of Arsenal’s transfer list.

Indeed, speaking to FourFourTwo, Bothroyd says that Caicedo would be better for Arsenal than Rice due to his versatility, claiming that his ability to play at right-back is a huge plus point that Rice couldn’t bring if he was signed.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sign Caicedo instead

Bothroyd gave his verdict on the ‘quick’ Brighton midfielder.

“Coming in is a strange one, Arsenal’s problem is their depth. They don’t have the spending power that Chelsea or City have. A lot of talk has been about Declan Rice joining Arsenal this year, as much as I think he’s a top midfield player, I have to go with numbers, next year in the Champions League there are more games, the players I would like to see come in,” Bothroyd said.

I would like Caicedo from Brighton, he’s similar to Declan, but he can play right-back as well and that’s a problem for Arsenal because Ben White has been playing there and I see him as more of a centre-back.

Two birds, one stone

While Rice would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal here, Caicedo does have a good point here.

Indeed, as the pundit says, Caicedo can play at both right-back and central midfield and his arrival at the Emirates could well kill two birds with one stone at the Emirates.

A lack of depth at right-back has been an issue for Arsenal this season after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury, and Caicedo could immediately solve that problem if he signed, even if he was primarily playing as a midfielder.

This is something that Arsenal should certainly consider when adding to their squad this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all