‘He’s seen something’: Journalist thinks Arteta’s gone right off £25m Arsenal player and could now sell him

We really didn’t expect to be questioning Aaron Ramsdale’s Arsenal future this summer.

Indeed, the England international has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers in recent years, and it really looked as though his spot in this team was secure.

However, in football there can always be a sting in the tail, and according to numerous outlets, David Raya could now be on his way to Arsenal.

Raya’s arrival raises questions about Ramsdale’s future, and according to Steve Kay, speaking on KS1 TV, there’s now every chance the £25m goalkeeper is sold this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale could be sold

Kay shared his verdict on the stopper.

“The question is what does that mean for Ramsdale? We have to take it that Arteta wants Raya, Personal terms are agreed. It’s done, it’s all done. Arteta wants Raya. The way I’m looking at it, it’s another Joe Hart situation when Pep came in,” Kay said.

“Obviously Arteta has seen something. I’ve seen The Athletic reporting that Raya is coming in to fight for a place, absolute nonsense, absolute nonsense. There’s no way he’s come in to be a number two, he’s here to be a number one, and you can’t keep a Spanish international goalkeeper and an English international goalkeeper at the same club.

“I feel that Arteta has seen something in Ramsdale that he doesn’t like.”

“Arteta wants Raya in, last season Raya was top of everything, Ramsdale was seventh, eighth, twelfth and all of this. I’m positive he wants Raya as number one, and I think we have to come to the conclusion and I think Ramsdale is going.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Surely not

While Raya’s arrival is interesting from this point of view, we really can’t see a world where Ramsdale is sold by Arsenal.

Indeed, he’s only just signed a new contract with the Gunners, and to sell him at this point would be madness.

He’s barely put a foot wrong, and he doesn’t deserve to be dropped from the first-team, let along altogether sold.

Who knows? Maybe Arteta has truly gone off Ramsdale, but it would still be a surprise if he were to be sold.