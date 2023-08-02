Arsenal edging towards ‘world-class’ signing who has been wanted for ‘a while’

Arsenal have been cooking in the summer transfer window, with three top signings under their belt so far.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined the Gunners over the past few weeks.

Now, Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to a fourth high-profile signing.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has agreed terms with the Gunners.

Talks between Arsenal and their London rivals ‘over formula/price are now expected to accelerate’, he added.

As well as the Gunners, the likes of Tottenham and Bayern Munich have been linked with Raya.

The 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his deal in West London

With the Bees running out of time to cash in, it’s a good opportunity for the likes of Arsenal to swoop.

According to Romano, the player-side talks have been successful. Now, it’s time for the clubs to thrash out a deal.

‘Arsenal are just seeing an opportunity’

Alex Crook, speaking on GiveMeSport, has provided further information – and a verdict – on the potential deal.

The talkSPORT journalist believes Raya will only entertain joining Arsenal if he feels he can dislodge Aaron Ramsdale as their No. 1.

Crook also feels that the former Blackburn Rovers man has been among Arteta’s targets for a long time.

In addition, Bayern’s inability to reach an agreement with Brentford has presented Edu with an opportunity to make the surprise signing, he added.

“I think he would see himself as competing with Ramsdale,” said Crook. “There’s not much point in making the move, otherwise.

“He is someone who has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while because the goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana was at Brentford and they’re both Spanish.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

“I think Arsenal are just seeing an opportunity here because the Bayern Munich move may have fallen through and there is nowhere else obvious that he can go.

“He might be able to go to Chelsea, but I think they’re looking elsewhere.

“If they can get him for a reasonable fee, I think they see it as a chance to strengthen that department.”

Our view

Arsenal fans will no doubt be buzzing over the prospect of signing Raya.

He is a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper with an amazing record in the Premier League and would be an asset for any team.

Even better, Arsenal would be signing a player that Tottenham really wanted, but ended up dropping out of the race.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days (maybe even hours) but this certainly looks promising.