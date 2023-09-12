‘He’s not going to’: Pundit insists Mikel Arteta isn’t about to drop ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal player

Darren Bent has insisted that Aaron Ramsdale is not going to lose his spot as Arsenal number one, but admitted that he cannot be England’s first-choice if Mikel Arteta demotes him for David Raya.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT with Ramsdale given the chance to start for England in their friendly with Scotland on Tuesday night.

Aaron Ramsdale is facing a very important evening. He has, so far, only made a handful of appearances for his country, with Jordan Pickford retaining his spot as number one.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And there has been speculation that he may soon lose his place in the Arsenal side. Reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Mikel Arteta is ready to give David Raya a run in the team having been really impressed by his work in training.

Raya has established himself as a fantastic goalkeeper at Premier League level. So if Arteta makes a change, you would think that it is the Spaniard’s place to lose.

Bent backs Ramsdale to keep Arsenal spot

Bent acknowledged that losing his spot at Arsenal would see Ramsdale’s hopes of being England’s number one at Euro 2024 dashed. However, he seems confident that Arteta is not going to make a change.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“He’s not going to become the number two though. For me, Ramsdale’s better,” he told talkSPORT.

“Yeah, you can’t have a number [one] who’s not playing at all [for his club]. That position, you have to be playing.

It was then mentioned by a fan that Ramsdale is not as good as Pickford with his feet. And Bent clearly took exception with that claim.

“That last bit about the feet, listen, Ramsdale can play with his feet. Ramsdale is unbelievable with his feet. He can ping a pass, he’s equally as good as Jordan Pickford with his feet.”

Ramsdale has done very little wrong this season. Certainly, he could have hardly done more for the goals Arsenal have conceded so far this term.

However, the signing of Raya showed that Arteta was not entirely happy with his goalkeeping options. And Ramsdale has probably not stood out for his form this season.

So, despite what Bent says, a change may be imminent. And if Raya finds his best form, it could be a really frustrating spell for Ramsdale – at the worst possible time.