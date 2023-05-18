'He's making mistakes': Pundit says Tottenham must now sell star who keeps giving the ball away











Darren Bent has implored Tottenham Hotspur to replace Hugo Lloris this summer, insisting that he is making too many mistakes to still be the club’s number one.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as he discussed some of the issues Tottenham have to address in the summer, with a new manager and sporting director set to come in.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Of course, it has been another miserable season for Spurs fans. The summer cannot come soon enough. And with that, massive changes are needed.

Bent urges Tottenham to replace Lloris

One of those, according to Darren Bent, has to be signing a new goalkeeper. Hugo Lloris has not been seen since the shambolic first-half at Newcastle. And he will miss the remaining games due to injury.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

In truth, Fraser Forster has played better than the Frenchman this season. And although Lloris has been an outstanding servant for Tottenham, especially as captain, Bent insisted that the time has come for a change to be made.

“They need a new goalkeeper. Hugo Lloris for Spurs, has been fantastic. But the last few years, his form has dipped,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s not making the saves, he’s making mistakes. Obviously, goalkeeper’s now need to be able to play with their feet, he can’t do that. He gives the ball away, looks uncomfortable.”

Lloris appears to be considering his future. Reports have claimed that he is considering a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Forster meanwhile, has shown that he is an ideal understudy for whoever comes in should Lloris leave.

Tottenham need to now be a little more ruthless. Several of the sides around them in the Premier League right now are likely to improve over the summer. And they will not want to be left behind.

Sticking by Lloris surely increases the likelihood of that happening. Obviously, there are correct ways to move on a modern day club legend. But it is surely best for everyone if a change takes place in the coming months, as Bent suggests.