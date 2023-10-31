‘He’s just a top player’: Yaya Toure says £34m Liverpool player is utterly brilliant

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the Premier League for Liverpool over the past few years.

The Egyptian hasn’t just been scoring at a remarkable rate, he’s scored almost every type of goal for Liverpool since arriving back in 2017.

Salah may score 30 a season, but a handful of those have been truly world-class strikes.

Salah earned a spot on in the top 10 goal ranking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Africa Podcast with his goal against Watford a couple of years ago, and speaking on the podcast, Yaya Toure has been hailing the Egyptian.

Toure hails Salah

The pundit spoke highly of the £34m winger.

“Mo Salah vs Watford in 2021/22, he scored a similar goal like that against Man City at Anfield. It was a great goal, he did the same against City, that’s what gives him this number seven spot to be honest,” Toure said.

“If he was Messi people would say, he’s just a top player you know. When you go one vs one when you put the engine’s on and you dribble one after another etcetera, you know what I mean?”

Salah has it all

It’s amazing that a player like Salah even exists.

The winger combines incredible efficiency and goalscoring prowess with the ability to bag some of the best goals you’ll ever see.

Simply put, the attacker isn’t your average player. There aren’t many that can score the simple and the spectacular in the same games, and Toure is absolutely right to label him as a top player.

The scary thing is that this goal against Watford may not even be Salah’s best in the Premier League. He won a Puskas Award for his goal against Everton a few years ago, while his strike against Man City that Toure mentioned may even be the best of the bunch.

Salah is a phenomenon, that much is for sure.