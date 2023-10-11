Eden Hazard has just announced his retirement from professional football, and the Belgian’s decision to hang up his boots has, once again, dredged up an age-old debate.

Who is the best winger in Premier League history?

The likes of Gareth Bale, Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Pires all have strong cases to make when it comes to this argument, but, there’s one player currently in the Premier League who may top the lot.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah has to be considered among the very best Premier League players of all-time, and according to Jose Enrique, the Egyptian is indeed one of the best wingers the league has ever seen.

The Spaniard was hosting a Q&A on social media, and he was asked who he believes is the best winger in Premier League history, and while he didn’t give a definitive answer, he says that the £35m man is certainly up there.

Enrique is spot on, Salah is one of the best wingers we have ever seen in the Premier League.

No other wide player has scored at the rate Salah has for Liverpool, and he’s also no slouch when it comes to putting up assist numbers either.

The Egyptian has it all. He’s a truly brilliant footballer, and Liverpool are incredibly lucky to have him.

Hazard’s retirement may have sparked tribute after tribute from Chelsea fans, but by the time Salah is done and dusted, he may well be worthy of having a statue outside of Anfield.

Salah is one of the Premier League’s true legends, and we can only hope that he can continue playing in this league for years to come.