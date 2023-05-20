‘He’s emerging’: 53-year-old manager is becoming more and more favoured at Spurs - journalist











Luis Enrique is re-emerging as one of the favoured candidates at Tottenham as the north London club look for a new manager.

That is according to Tom Allnutt who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

It was reported very early on in this managerial search that Enrique was under consideration by Spurs, but it was thought that Fabio Paratici was the one pushing that interest.

After the departure of Paratici, it was reported that Enrique had gone onto the backburner in terms of candidates to replace Antonio Conte, but now, he’s re-emerging as one of the favourites.

Enrique back in the mix

Allnutt shared what he knows about the 53-year-old manager.

“At the moment, they’re at the stage where after losing Nagelsmann, they are going through four or five canidates who they’re keen on. Slot is one of them, Ruben Amorim is one of them and I was told that Luis Enrique is still very much in the frame, and he’s emerging as one of the favoured candidates again, De Zerbi is in there as well,” Allnutt said.

Good pick

Enrique may not fit into the young and fresh mould that Spurs are seemingly looking for, but he would be a very good pick for the north London club.

A proven winner, someone who is incredibly respected and someone who plays good football, it has to be said that Enrique ticks so many of Spurs’ boxes.

Yes, he’s not had the best of times as of late with Spain at the World Cup, but let’s not forget just how good his Barcelona team was.

If you’re looking at the CVs of the managers mentioned above, Enrique is head and shoulders above the rest.

It’s not hard to see why Enrique is, once again, moving up Spurs’ list of candidates.

