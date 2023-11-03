‘He’s class’: William Saliba says Arsenal have a player who is like a Lamborghini

Sometimes it’s hard to find the words to describe Bukayo Saka.

The winger defies description sometimes. He’s a truly world-class player and he truly is a joy to watch every single time he steps onto the pitch.

Saka has everything you’d want from a winger. He’s got speed, ability and consistency, and it feels like any comparison to another player doesn’t quite do him justice.

However, William Saliba may have cracked it in terms of ways to describe Saka’s ability.

Speaking on Prime Video Sport’s TikTok, Saliba was asked to compare some of his Arsenal teammates to sports cars, and he says that Saka is like a Lamborghini due to his incredible combination of speed and class.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka is like a Lamborghini

Saliba spoke highly of the attacker.

“First of all, Bukayo Saka?” Saliba was asked.

“Ok, Saka, A Lamborghini. Yeah, he’s good, he’s fast, he’s class,” Saliba said.

So elegent

Saka being compared to a Lamborghini makes so much sense.

He glides across the pitch with incredible speed in the same way the Italian car would float across a track, and he’s also always so in control of his functions.

The winger has that incredible combination of being frighteningly quick and remarkably skilled, and when you put those two attributes together, you have a player who has the ability to reach the very top of the game.

Make no mistake about it, Saka is a world-class talent, and the sky is the limit for this young man.

The fact that Arsenal have Saliba and Saka in the same team is frightening, these are two of the very best young players on the planet, and if they’re allowed to grow together over the next few years, Arsenal may hit heights we’ve not seen from the Gunners in a long time.