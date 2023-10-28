‘I love him so much’: Ian Wright says he just adores 22-year-old Arsenal player right now

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has raved about Bukayo Saka ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League game against Sheffield United this afternoon.

The 22-year-old is one of the best players in the country. He is so good even though he’s still very young, and he can break a 29-year-old record today if things go to plan at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ian Wright says he loves Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Ian Wright is one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever players, and Bukayo Saka is following in the legendary Englishman’s footsteps now.

In the Wrighty’s House podcast this week, the Gunners icon was told about a remarkable stat from nearly 30 years ago.

Musa Okwonga told Wright that Saka is on a streak of six consecutive games where he has either scored or assisted. The last Arsenal player to do that was Alexis Sanchez in 2016, but the last English Gunner to do that was none other than Wright himself, all the way back in 1994.

The pundit was shocked to hear he held that record, but while speaking about Saka, Wright claimed that he really hopes the Arsenal number seven breaks it against Sheffield United this afternoon.

“I hope that Saka goes on and breaks it,” he said.

“Absolutely, yeah. The more Saka achieves and the more he does, Arsenal will only be successful if that’s the case.

“I love him so much. [I was] Sitting with Arsenal fans, he is just adored. I love him. And he is doing it. He’s got the look in his eye now where [he’s like] ‘I want the stuff, I want legacy, I want trophies’, you can see it in his face!”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Saka’s numbers have been great this season

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal’s brightest talents, but everyone who has seen him play this season will tell you he hasn’t been at his best. However, his numbers are still absolutely incredible.

The Englishman has scored five goals and provided six assists for the Gunners in just 12 starts in all competitions, which is remarkable considering he’s nowhere near his best.

It’s only a matter of time before he’s firing all cylinders, and once that happens, his numbers will surely look extraordinary.

Arsenal take on Sheffield United this afternoon, and there’s every chance Saka will break that record.