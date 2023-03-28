‘He’s certainly going to go’: 43-year-old tipped to take the Tottenham job if he is offered it – Pundit











Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has been discussing Roberto De Zerbi and the idea of him taking the Tottenham Hotspur job.

The Italian has been linked with Spurs in recent times, and while this would be an exciting appointment, many have questioned whether or not the 43-year-old would actually take the job.

Indeed, De Zerbi has a good thing going at Brighton and he’s only just taken the job on the south coast, so many question whether or not he’d be keen to make a change at this point.

However, Cascarino believes that De Zerbi would take the job if he was offered it due to the massive payrise that would be on the table at Tottenham.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

De Zerbi would take the job

Cascarino discussed the idea of the Brighton boss heading to north London.

“What is De Zerbi getting? Let’s say it’s about £5m, well Conte has been paid £15m this season. If De Zerbi was offered the job he’s certainly going to go there and it’s the same with other managers, their wages would be trebled or quadrupled, they would probably go,” Cascarino said.

Be patient

The temptation to follow the money and go to Tottenham will certainly be there for De Zerbi, but he would be wise to be patient and stick it out at Brighton.

Let’s be real, these opportunities in football aren’t rare. You can guarantee every single year that a handful of the top clubs in Europe will be changing manager at some point in the season, and as De Zerbi’s stock rises, he’ll be considered for bigger and bigger jobs.

The Spurs job is a poisoned chalice right now. It’s a club that needs a rebuild under an owner who is lacking ambition and patience and if it goes wrong there for De Zerbi, his reputation could take a huge hit.

For now, he should stick with Brighton and wait for a more stable opportunity to present itself.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

