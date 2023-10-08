‘Captain material’: Andy Walker thinks 25-year-old Celtic player is a natural-born leader

The great thing about this Celtic side is that they not only have an abundance of talented footballers, they also have leaders on the park.

Callum McGregor is superb as the Celtic captain. His leadership and love of the club were vitally important during Ange Postecoglou’s maiden season.

As was Joe Hart’s. The veteran Englishman has been vital to Celtic’s successes over the last two seasons and has shown under Brendan Rodgers (and during the defensive injury crisis) just how vital his influence was in the backline.

It has been argued that Matt O’Riley is another who could lead the Hoops in the future. But former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, has a different view.

Andy Walker is a huge fan of Cameron Carter-Vickers

Walker is loving what the US international has brought to the club. A strong centre-back, Carter-Vickers brings a steeliness and calm head to the heart of the Celtic defence.

But he also brings leadership. And it is that that convinces Walker that the 25-year-old could be a future Celtic captain.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s captain material. I mean, I know that Callum McGregor is the natural-born leader of Celtic but in every other regard in terms of organising and dominating your area of the pitch, Carter-Vickers is another leader.”

Indeed, Carter-Vickers did take the captain’s armband during the spell that McGregor was out injured almost two seasons ago. And he equipped himself well.

The Hoops were unbeaten during his tenure as the temporary captain and Carter-Vickers seemed to thrive in the role.

Whether he will get the opportunity to lead Celtic on a permanent basis is another matter entirely. McGregor has just signed a new long-term deal at the club this summer and has no intentions of leaving Celtic anytime soon.

But at least the Celtic fans know that should they need one, they have another natural-born leader who can lead the club in the absence of McGregor.

