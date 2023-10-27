‘He’s been outstanding’: Paul Merson says he was so wrong about £39m Tottenham player

Tottenham are proving everybody wrong this season.

The north London club were written off by many heading into this campaign. Harry Kane had left and they’d hired a manager who’d never taken charge of a game in one of Europe’s top leagues – simply put, it was a recipe for disaster.

However, Spurs have proven everyone wrong this season and some of their players have also been busy silencing their doubters.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has swallowed his pride and admitted that he was wrong about one player at Tottenham, admitting that his criticism of Pedro Porro has ultimately been proven wrong.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Merson was wrong about Porro

Merson spoke about the Tottenham defender.

“Destiny Udogie was brilliant against Arsenal despite receiving an early yellow card. He was outstanding against a player of Bukayo Saka’s quality and has gone from strength to strength since the season began. Pedro Porro was someone I thought would struggle in the Premier League, but he’s been outstanding too,” Merson said.

Not the only one

Merson was wrong about Porro, but, to be fair to him, he’s not the only pundit who seriously misjudged the Spaniard.

Last season, the defender looked like he wasn’t cut-out for the Premier League. He showed very little defensive ability or tactical nous under any of his coaches last term.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Indeed, many were happy to write Porro off last season, but now, he’s looking like one of the very best full-backs in the Premier League.

Energetic, smart and brilliant in both boxes, Porro is genuinely one of Tottenham’s best players at the moment.

All of a sudden, that £39m fee has gone from looking like an absolute rip-off to an absolute bargain.

Porro’s transformation this season has truly been a sight to behold.