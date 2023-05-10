‘He’s been clear’: ‘Entertaining’ manager has told the Spurs squad that he wants the job – journalist











Ryan Mason has made it clear to the Tottenham Hotspur squad that he wants the job on a full-time basis.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Charlie Eccleshare shared what he knows about Mason and his potential future at Tottenham.

The 31-year-old manager has been clear in the press that he wants the Tottenham job, but according to the journalist, he’s actually now made it clear to the Spurs squad that his ambition is to be their boss on a permanent basis.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mason has told the squad

Eccleshare shares what he knows about Mason.

“Well, he said in his first press conference that he wanted the job full-time, and he’s been clear with the players that is his ambition, and he’s not hiding from that. That’s been really striking. He’s taken it head on. He started his press conference on Friday by congratulating the U18s for their win, the contrast between him and Conte couldn’t be greater,” Eccleshare said.

Three games to prove himself

If Mason wants the Tottenham job then he’ll have to do something remarkable over the next three games.

Yes, he’s been described as an ‘entertaining’ manager after two blockbuster games against Manchester United and Liverpool, but the reality is that he has picked up four points after three games in charge of Spurs, and that’s not a great return to say the least.

If he wins the next three games in comfortable fashion, perhaps he can work his way into Daniel Levy’s plans, but, for now, you have to say that he’s very much an outsider in the running to become the new Tottenham manager.

This young man could well be a Spurs manager one day, but it may be a bit too soon for the 31-year-old at this moment in time.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all