‘He’s basically magic’: Olivier Giroud says 27-year-old Tottenham want to sign is ‘unbelievable’

Olivier Giroud has been hailing reported Tottenham target, Mike Maignan when speaking to CBS Sports.

The French legend was tasked with creating the greatest XI of players he’s shared the pitch with, and while he could have chosen from the likes of Petr Cech, Thibaut Courtois or even Hugo Lloris, he picked Maignan.

The AC Milan star stated that the 27-year-old goalkeeper is one of the best players he’s ever played with, describing him as an unbelievable goalkeeper.

Maignan is up there with the best

Giroud had nothing but good things to say about the stopper.

“Well, Mike is definitely one of the best players I’ve ever played with, he will still improve, he’s basically magic Mike. It is very good for the French national team also, Hugo Lloris is also very good also, but Mike is unbelievable,” Giroud said.

Perfect Lloris replacement

This serves as further evidence that Maignan could be the perfect replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The 27-year-old is already set to replace Lloris for the French national team, and if recent transfer rumours are to be believed, he could also be stepping into his spot at Tottenham.

Lloris has been strongly linked with a move away from Spurs, and it sounds as though Maignan could be the man Tottenham target to replace him.

Of course, it’s hard to say what Spurs will do this summer at this moment in time as they currently don’t have a manager or a Sporting Director, but Maignan has been a long-term target and Spurs certainly need a goalkeeper this summer.

Giroud has worked with some amazing keepers in the past, and if he says Maignan is the best of the bunch he must have something truly special about him.

