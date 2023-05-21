'He's a really special talent': BBC pundit left amazed by £42.5m Spurs target after his display for PL rival











Jermaine Jenas has lauded Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White after he set up the goal which confirmed Nottingham Forest will stay up, labelling the attacking midfielder a really special talent.

Jenas was speaking on Match of the Day after Steve Cooper’s men beat Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground, in a victory that not only guaranteed Forest’s survival, but also confirmed Manchester City as the Premier League champions.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The result probably gave Tottenham fans something to smile about on another disappointing day. But perhaps it has dealt a blow to their chances of signing one player this summer.

Jenas amazed by Tottenham target Morgan Gibbs-White

Recent reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Tottenham are admirers of Gibbs-White. And it is not difficult to see why.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Morgan Gibbs-White now has five goals and seven assists in the Premier League this term. In reality, he should really have an eighth, after his pass led to the winning goal eventually being scored on Saturday.

But he has stepped up in a big way in recent weeks. He officially has three goals and two assists in the last six games. But he has also looked like Forest’s most dangerous player along the way.

And following his contribution on Saturday, Jenas outlined just how impressed he has been by Gibbs-White.

“When you’ve got players like Morgan Gibbs-White in your team, in my opinion, player of the year for Forest. Brennan Johnson runs him really close. But he’s a really special talent, is this lad,” he told Match of the Day.

“Just things like the composure, the timing of the pass, the weight of the pass. He’s the difference. You can afford to play like that because he has the ability to relieve pressure.”

Tottenham are going to have their work cut out trying to sign Gibbs-White this summer. Forest spent £42.5 million to bring him to the club.

They will have little intention of letting him leave now that they will remain in the top-flight. So Spurs are going to have to be prepared to spend extremely big to tempt his club to even consider an offer.

But Jenas clearly feels that he would be worth the hassle.