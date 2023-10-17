‘He’s a liability’: Pundit says £4m Tottenham player is way too slow

Eric Dier is out of the picture at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment, and, as you can imagine, he’s being linked with a potential move elsewhere in January.

One club that are said to be in for Dier this winter are AS Roma as Jose Mourinho looks to reunite with the England international.

However, speaking on ESPN, Stuart Robson has warned Mourinho off signing Dier in January, claiming that the £4m defender is a liability and way too slow to handle the rigours of top-level football these days.

Too slow

Robson spoke about Dier and his lack of pace.

“What do you want? Do you want someone who is quite good on the ball and can play passes into the front players or a good defender? If you want a good defender I would say don’t get Eric Dier, he’s not quick enough, he doesn’t read danger quickly enough, he’s a liability, if you want someone who will just play out from the back, you might want him, but I would say no, I’m not an Eric Dier fan at the moment,” Robson said.

Could work in Italy

As much as Dier’s lack of pace has left his exposed in the Premier League over the past 18 months or so, perhaps he could rediscover his best form in Italy.

Serie A is a much slower league – hence why the likes of Edin Dzeko and Ciro Immobile have often been amongst the top scorers over the past 10 years, and that could suit Dier to a tee.

As we’ve seen, Dier can do it in a Mourinho team, and it may not be the worst idea in the world to bring him to Roma in an attempt to re-ignite his career.