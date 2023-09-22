‘Model professional’: Postecoglou lauds £22m Tottenham player, says he’s just ‘a great human being’

Ange Postecoglou has been singing the praises of some of his Tottenham players ahead of this weekend’s North London Derby.

Postecoglou takes his Spurs side into the game in fine form and fresh off the back of a stunning late comeback win over Sheffield United last weekend.

And speaking about his players, Postecoglou has sung the praises of captain Heung-Min Son for the impact he has at the club.

Postecoglou praises Heung-Min Son

Speaking to Gary Lineker for the BBC, Postecoglou touched on a lot of things Tottenham related.

And after singing the praises of new signing James Maddison, Postecoglou then spoke about Son, admitting he is simply a great person.

“He’s a great lad. Great human being. And the model professional. No-brainer for me to make him the next captain as he has all the qualities you want,” Postecoglou said.

“He has such a care and empathy for his teammates. You know what football’s like, people are coming from all over the world. He can float in within all those groups.”

Tottenham paid £22m for Son way back in 2015 and he has proven to be a stunning signing since then.

Top class

It’s quite odd how things work out in football. When Harry Kane left, some might have thought the partnership of Kane and Son being broken up would be a bad thing.

However, it seems like Son has gone to another level since Kane left and being given the leadership from Postecoglou has had a positive impact on him.

‘Sonny’ is well loved at Tottenham by fans and staff alike and these comments from Ange just sum him up nicely.