Sam Allardyce says Arsenal have a player who’s even better than James Maddison

Sam Allardyce and Tim Sherwood have both picked Martin Odegaard ahead of James Maddison in their Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur combined XI.

The first North London Derby of the season is coming up on Sunday, and both clubs are in fantastic form. They’ve both won four and drawn one of their first five Premier League games, and this is going to be a fantastic watch.

Here’s what Sherwood and Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football show.

Sam Allardyce picks Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard over Tottenham’s James Maddison

Sam Allardyce and Tim Sherwood decided to make a combined XI featuring Arsenal and Tottenham players ahead of the North London derby on Sunday.

Both clubs have been great to watch this season. They are in fine form, and the derby this weekend is going to be an exciting watch for everyone – even the neutrals.

Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou will be debating what XI they will pick for the game at the Emirates this Sunday, but the two players who are almost guaranteed to start are Martin Odegaard and James Maddison.

The two attacking midfielders are among the best in the Premier League and have both started the season in fantastic style. However, if there was only one spot available, which player would you start?

When Sherwood asked Allardyce, “Odegaard or Maddison,” Big Sam was quick with his response.

He said: “Odegaard! Hands down Odegaard! Mightily impressive last season!”

TBR View:

Well, this is a debate that will divide the two fan bases, won’t it?

Arsenal fans will go with Odegaard every day of the week considering how incredibly well he has played for them since the start of last season.

Spurs supporters, on the other hand, are in love with Maddison. He has been sensational for them this season, and we’re sure every Tottenham fan will argue that he’s the best.

So who is actually the better player – Odegaard or Maddison? We’ll find out on Sunday!