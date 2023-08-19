West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of signing Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Hammers have finally got the ball rolling in the summer transfer window, making two signings.

After signing James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, David Moyes is pushing for more new recruits.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham have been in pursuit of a central defender for a while, famously going for Harry Maguire.

However, the Hammers dropped their interest in the Manchester United man and have looked elsewhere.

Chris Wheatley and Dharmesh Sheth have already spoken about West Ham closing in on Mavropanos.

Now, Romano has taken to Twitter to declare “here we go” on Mavropanos to the London Stadium.

He reported that West Ham have agreed a €25million package (£21.4million) with Stuttgart.

Around £17.1million is up front, with the remaining £4.3million or so in add-ons.

West Ham have booked the medical tests, after which the documents will be signed, added Romano.

Our view

Finally, West Ham are getting a new central defender on board, and he’s one that some English football fans will already be aware of.

Mavropanos was on the books at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022, although he only made eight competitive senior appearances for the Gunners.

Nonetheless, he knows English football fairly well, and also has experience at a high level elsewhere.

Mavropanos has made over 80 appearances in the Bundesliga and has won 18 Greece caps.

When he first joined the Gunners, Sky Sports published a scouting report on the player.

“Mavropanos’ main strengths are his dynamic play, mainly his ball-winning capabilities and aerial prowess,” they wrote.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“His height (he is 6ft 4ins) should certainly help in England, and in Greece has also shown a knack for scoring goals.

“(He) is strong and suited to a physical style of play.

“He has proven to be a defender who does not make a lot of mistakes in possession or in terms of positioning or one-on-one defending.”

All in all, Mavropanos looks like a solid signing for West Ham.