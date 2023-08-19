Journalist confirms West Ham are about to complete £21.3m transfer

West Ham are ramping up their transfer efforts as the transfer window enters the final few weeks.

The Hammers are looking to spend the money earned from selling Declan Rice and after signing James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, David Moyes wants even more.

A move for Harry Maguire seems to be over for now and instead, the Hammers are looking to sign former Arsenal defender, Dinos Mavropanos.

And according to journalist Chris Wheatley, the deal to sign Mavropanos is now done and dusted, with West Ham set to pay around £21.3m all in for the defender.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Adding further weight to the report from Wheatley, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has also confirmed that a medical is now planned for Mavropanos in the next 24-48 hours.

West Ham are also looking to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax but as yet, the Dutch side haven’t accepted a bid from the Hammers.

The Hammers take on Chelsea this weekend looking to build on their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last week.

Mavropanos improves this West Ham side

West Ham fans will be happy to see their club spending money as the window ticks towards closing.

Mavropanos is a fine player and he’s proven himself in Germany ever since he left Arsenal and it’s now a big chance for him to show how good he can be in England.

If the Hammers can get this done and also get the deal for Kudus over the line, then it will have been a good old window overall.