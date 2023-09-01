‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham player is about to leave right now

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is on the verge of leaving the club on loan today.

Spurs have been trying to offload a number of their players this week. There is expected to be a lot of movement today, and it looks like Tanganga will be among the first to depart.

Here’s what Romano just said on X.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Japhet Tanganga is leaving Tottenham on loan to join Augsburg

Japhet Tanganga‘s career at Tottenham hasn’t quite gone to plan, has it?

The ‘phenomenal‘ defender, who came through the Spurs academy, burst onto the scene under Jose Mourinho back in January 2020 against Liverpool.

He was outstanding in that game, but for one reason or another, his career has stagnated over the last two years. He has played just four times in the Premier League since February last year, and that’s simply not enough.

Now 24, Tanganga is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football. That will not happen at Spurs, and they have been keen to move him on as well.

A permanent deal hasn’t materialised, but if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, he’s off to Germany on loan to join Augsburg until the end of the season.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Augsburg are set to sign Japhet Tanganga deal, here we go!

“One year loan plus buy option clause, medical in the morning then waiting for documents to be signed. Tottenham cautious until deal (is) signed but verbal agreement (is) done.”