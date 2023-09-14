‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says Nottingham Forest ‘magician’ is about to leave now

Emmanuel Dennis has been heavily linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest, and Fabrizio Romano has now shared the latest.

The transfer window here in the UK shut almost two weeks ago, but in Turkey, it remains open until tomorrow. Istanbul Basaksehir are now about to take advantage of that, with Dennis all set to make the move to Turkey in the coming hours.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Nottingham Forest star Emmanuel Dennis will join Istanbul Basaksehir on loan

Nottingham Forest were the most active club in the world in last year’s summer transfer window, and Emmanuel Dennis was one of the players they signed.

The Nigerian, hailed as a ‘magician‘ by Orel Mangala, moved to the City Ground from Watford for £20 million 13 months ago (The Athletic). He played 25 times under Steve Cooper last season, scored twice and provided three assists.

Now, Dennis has no place in the Nottingham Forest side. He hasn’t featured at all this season, and it looks like he’s on his way out of the club on loan now.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Istanbul Basaksehir had made a bid to sign Dennis on a season-long loan deal.

Now, the journalist has issued his trademark ‘here we go’ to confirm that the deal is on the verge of going through now.

He tweeted: “Istanbul Başakşehir agree loan deal to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest. Understand there’s no buy option clause included in the deal.

“Final details being checked and then he will travel to Istanbul — here we go.”

TBR View:

This is the best move for all parties, isn’t it?

Dennis is a talented player and at just 25 years of age, he has the potential to get better. However, the Reds already have Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood, while Divock Origi was also brought in.

That meant there was just no place in the side for Dennis.

A move to Turkey may not be as appealing as staying in the Premier League, but Dennis will definitely play more games in Istanbul than he would if he stayed at Forest. That makes this an ideal move for him