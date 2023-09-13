Nottingham Forest ‘magician’ now ‘close to leaving’ the club on loan – Romano

Nottingham Forest look like they could still lose Emmanuel Dennis this month as some transfer windows are still open and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the forward.

It has been a good start to the season for Nottingham Forest. Despite a hard fixture list in their first four games, they managed to pick up six points. Dennis is yet to feature this season.

Journalist Romano tweeted the latest on the future of Dennis. He said: “Understand Emmanuel Dennis has now decided to play in Turkey — he’s close to leaving Nottingham Forest

“Told Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Başakşehir presented loan bids with 100% salary covered, Dennis will make final decision soon. CSKA Moscow proposal, no chance.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dennis close to leaving Nottingham Forest

The forward, who was hailed as a “magician” by his team mate Orel Mangala, is not fancied much by Steve Cooper.

When at his best, he can be a top danger. Despite this, he hasn’t shown his highest levels enough at Nottingham Forest.

The forward has played 25 times for the club and only managed to score two goals since joining Nottingham Forest.

It will be best for all parties for Dennis to leave as soon as possible. He gets more game time and Forest get more wages off of their finances.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite the move not being a permanent transfer, it probably signals the beginning of the end for the forward at the Premier League club.

It is sad that the move worked out but it is now time for Forest to focus on their good start to the season and hopefully push away from relegation.