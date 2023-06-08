'Here we go': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target is joining Bayern Munich now











Arsenal were linked with a move to sign Raphael Guerreiro last week, but it looks like the Portugal international is about to join Bayern Munich now.

The Gunners are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window. They came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season, and they want to go for it again next term.

One of the names linked with a move to the Emirates was Guerreiro. Romano has now claimed on Twitter that he’s off to Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Raphael Guerreiro is joining Bayern Munich

Arsenal are expected to sign a new left-back this summer if Kieran Tierney leaves the club.

The Scotsman is a fan favourite at the Emirates, but he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last year.

Mikel Arteta has even used the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior ahead of him, which shows that his time at Arsenal may well be about to end.

Just last week, Dean Jones claimed on GiveMeSport that Guerreiro is a player who has been mentioned to him by Arsenal sources as they look for a new left-back.

The ‘amazing‘ Portugal international announced that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer, and it would’ve made sense to sign him for nothing.

However, it looks like Arsenal have missed out as Romano has claimed that he’s going to sign for Bayern Munich in the coming days.

He tweeted: ” Bayern are set to sign Raphaël Guerreiro on free transfer, here we go!

“Verbal agreement reached on three-year contract — valid until June 2026. Personal terms have been agreed. Medical and signature will take place next week.”

TBR View:

Signing a player like Guerreiro on a free transfer would’ve been a smart bit of business by Arsenal, as they are only just looking for a backup to Zinchenko.

However, it looks like he’s now off to Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta and Edu will now have to look for a different left-back now if Tierney does end up leaving. That will not be easy as there aren’t too many players who are capable of playing that inverted full-back role.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming weeks.

