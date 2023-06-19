Arsenal will ramp up their pursuit of Kai Havertz this week as the international break draws to a close around Europe.

Havertz is expected to join Arsenal this summer after emerging as one of their top targets in the last few weeks.

And while no deal is fully agreed just yet, The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners will accelerate their plans to sign Havertz once the internationals are done with.

Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal closing in on Kai Havertz

The Mail claims that the Gunners’ plans with Havertz will move forward this week. It comes as Chelsea make their own moves to sign Nicolas Jackson and more, with the Havertz money coming in handy.

Reports have claimed that personal terms for Havertz with Arsenal are not an issue and the Gunners will pay around £250k-a-week to bring him to the club.

Those wages, in addition to a transfer fee expected to be more than £60m, means Arsenal will end up spending more than £100m on the German star.

Havertz signed for Chelsea for more than £70m and has a Champions League final winning goal to his name.

However, with the club under pressure to balance the books a tad, the Blues are open to cashing in.

A matter of time

Arsenal will end up getting this done you feel. There’s no way they won’t want to get this one over the line and when the time is right, they’ll surely be ready to go.

Havertz is open to joining and with wages not an issue, it seems the only problem is how the fee will be paid.

With the next few days set to see the end of the international games, it looks like Havertz will be getting his wish to sign for the Gunners.

From there, you feel the focus will switch firmly to the signing of Declan Rice.