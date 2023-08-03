Spurs closing in on ‘complete forward’ with offer ‘practically impossible to reject’

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be on the cusp of making three new signings over the coming weeks.

Micky van de Ven is the most high-profile one of those, with Spurs having agreed personal terms with him.

Tottenham are now reportedly in talks over Wolfsburg in order to thrash out a deal for Van de Ven.

Then we have Blackburn’s Ashley Phillips, who Spurs apparently hope to sign by the weekend, said Fabrizio Romano.

A new name has now started doing the rounds, an Argentine talent who has been deemed a ‘complete forward‘.

Again, let’s refer to Romano in terms of the speculation linking Tottenham and Rosario Central’s Alejo Veliz.

The transfer insider says the 19-year-old has agreed personal terms with Spurs, and he, in turn, wants to join.

Tottenham are in talks with Veliz’s club, who apparently want to keep the player on loan for at least another six months.

An Argentinian outlet has now published more information about Tottenham’s mooted move for Veliz.

La Voz has reported that Spurs are ‘one step away’ from signing the teenager for around £12million.

This is the value of his release clause, and the outlet also had comments from a spokesperson on the matter.

‘The leaders have not made it official yet,’ the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

‘But in recent days there was an offer from the English football club that even exceeded the numbers that Italian clubs such as Milan and Rome had approached, as well as Salernitana, which is practically impossible to reject.’

Our view

Leonardo Gabbanini deserves praise for the work he’s doing at Spurs.

Tottenham are seemingly closing in on two amazing talents in Phillips and Veliz, both for bargain prices.

The latter has registered an impressive 11 goals from 23 Liga Profesional outings this season so far.

He has also made 62 senior appearances for his club, a superb tally for a teenager.

Football Talent Scout has deemed him a ‘complete forward’ and likened his style of play to Raul Jimenez.

All in all, Veliz looks like an exciting prospect for Spurs. Let’s see what happens regarding his transfer in the next days.