‘He’ll leave a stud in’: Pundit says player Liverpool are in talks to sign is actually quite nasty











Alexis Mac Allister has been branded as quite a nasty player by Keith Treacy amid a number of links to Liverpool.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit was discussing Mac Allister and how he’d get on at Liverpool, and he quite likes the idea of the Argentine heading to Anfield due to his temperament.

Indeed, the pundit says that while many attacking midfielders can be bullied by more physical defenders, Mac Allister has a mean streak of his own within him, stating that the midfielder is not afraid to leave a stud in on a challenge and make his presence known.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Mac Allister is nasty

Treacy gave his verdict on the Liverpool-linked Brighton star.

“For a World Cup winner I think he’ll be a great player, he’ll be a great fit for Liverpool. He has that bit of guile, loads of class, he plays on the half turn. He is very good defensively, I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good he is defensively, he has something that every top player has, he has that nastiness in him as well where he’ll leave a stud in. So many times you can intimidate an attacking player you can get on top of them and they will shy away, not Mac Allister, and I love that about him,” Treacy said.

Will fit right in

If there’s anything Liverpool need in their midfield at the moment, it’s a bit of grit.

Indeed, far too often this season the Reds’ midfielders have been passive, almost afraid to put a foot in, but Mac Allister will not shy away from any challenge.

Factor in that he’s also a brilliant player technically and that he has an engine that can match anyone, and you have a player who could be absolutely perfect for Liverpool.

With the Reds in talks to sign Mac Allister, this is a transfer that could happen this summer,

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

