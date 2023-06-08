'He'll be rubbing his hands': Pundit thinks Levy will now sign 'exceptional' £40m star for Spurs this summer











Sam Allardyce has predicted that James Maddison will sign for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and insisted that the Leicester City talisman would improve Spurs.

Allardyce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast ahead of the summer transfer window. And in one of the segments, the former England boss was asked to predict where certain players will end up.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

One of those who will surely be on the move is James Maddison following Leicester City’s relegation from the top-flight. Maddison was a shining light for the Foxes, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

Allardyce predicts Maddison will join Tottenham

There is surely not going to be a shortage of takers over the coming months. And Sam Allardyce believes that Daniel Levy will now jump at the chance to bring Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

“Tottenham,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football when asked where Maddison will go.

“It’s a lovely Daniel deal, that one, isn’t it. He’ll be rubbing his hands, won’t he. Keep him fit, he improves Tottenham’s team.”

It does appear that Tottenham are working to potentially bring Maddison in over the summer. Reports from The Sun recently claimed that Spurs are the team pushing hardest to sign Maddison, along with Leicester teammate Harvey Barnes.

It was noted that both players are valued at around £40 million.

Obviously, as Allardyce alluded to, Maddison’s fitness record is a concern. Had he been fit for the entire campaign, Leicester may well have had enough to get themselves out of trouble.

But players of his ability do not come onto the market very often – especially at £40 million. That opens the door for a potential bargain.

He is an ‘exceptional‘ player who should be at the peak of his powers. If Tottenham can win the race – as Allardyce expects they will – it would be a huge boost and statement of intent ahead of next season.