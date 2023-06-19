Martin Keown has suggested that N’Golo Kante would have actually been a very good signing for Arsenal as the Chelsea midfielder seemingly closes in on a switch to Saudi Arabia.

Keown was speaking on talkSPORT as Ruben Neves looks set to become the latest Premier League player to swap the English game for the Kingdom.

And he looks set to come up against N’Golo Kante next year. As reported by Sky Sports, Kante is closing in on a move to Al Ittihad as his Chelsea contract expires.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is not entirely surprising to see the 32-year-old leave Stamford Bridge. He has been one of the world’s best midfielders of the last decade, winning titles for club and country.

Keown thinks Arsenal could have done with Kante

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Kante’s career in more recent times. So it is not quite the statement signing Neves will prove to be.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Nevertheless, Keown believes that the Frenchman would have been a decent addition for Mikel Arteta’s side had the Gunners made a move.

“One wonders if this is a little bit of a route for Boehly to take players out. Is that a good way of getting rid? Three Chelsea players, all of a sudden. Kante, of course, is on a free though. He’ll be a big loss to the Premier League. He could have done a very good job, for instance, for Arsenal,” he told talkSPORT.

At this stage, you would have to question whether Kante would be any sort of upgrade on what Arsenal already have.

The midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard played a key role in guiding Arsenal into title contention last season.

And even if they lose players this summer, they have others to come in. They will surely also make signings ahead of their Champions League return.

There was a time when Arsenal fans could have only dreamed of signing Kante. However, Arteta’s side have elevated themselves to a level where they no longer need the former Leicester man.

It is certainly hard to imagine the Gunners making any last-ditch attempts to stop him heading to Saudi Arabia.