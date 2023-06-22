James Maddison would already be a Tottenham player if they’d qualified for the Champions League.

That is according to Liam Kennedy who was discussing the midfielder on NUFC Matters.

Indeed, according to the journalist, Maddison prefers a move to London and Tottenham Hotspur over a move to Newcastle, but, there is an issue in that Spurs aren’t in Europe next season.

According to Kennedy, Maddison would already be a Spurs player if they finished in the top four last season, but there is a bit of a stumbling block due to their lack of European football next season.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Would’ve already signed

Kennedy gave his verdict on the ‘unbelievable‘ player.

“What I would say when I saw he prefers London or Tottenham. I don’t think that means he doesn’t want to move to Newcastle. If Tottenham had gotten the Champions League this season with a consistent manager he would’ve signed for Tottenham by now, the fact Spurs didn’t qualify for Europe has opened the door further for Newcastle United,” Kennedy said.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Blow

Failing to qualify for Europe next season is a huge blow to Tottenham both on and off the pitch.

Not only will Spurs not be playing in the biggest games next term. They will now also struggle to appeal to the biggest players.

As simple as it sounds, every top player wants to play in Europe, and if Spurs can’t offer that, they will consider other options.

Tottenham’s failures last season will have an impact on their transfer plans this summer, that’s for sure, and it may well be something that plays on Maddison’s mind as he decides on what to do next.